From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Despite the court ruling allowing the Osun State Government to proceed with the installation of the new Akinrun of Ikirun, the stool is still vacant.

Justice Jide Falola of an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo, on December 8, 2021, dismissed a suit stopping the state government from installing Akinrun-elect, Yinusa Akadiri.

The stool of Akinrun of Ikirun in Ifelodun Local Government of the state had been vacant since the demise of Oba AbduRauf Olawale Adedeji on February 3, 2021

The next ruling house, Gboleru, could not produce a candidate as directed by the court till the time given them expired, hence the court directed the next ruling house to Gboleru, Obaara ruling house, to present a candidate for the vacant stool.

The Akinrun-elect, Akadiri, emerged during a vote by the kingmakers, but Chief Raheem Okunlola, Jagun of Ikirun, approached the court to stop the government from installing him.

Okunlola had on November 24, approached the court, asking the court to restrain the state government from continuing with the process of confirming the nomination of Akadiri and also allowing other candidates from other qualified ruling houses for the stool of the Akinrun.

Ruling on the application, Justice Falola held that the applicant’s application lacks merit and that granting the application would be fatal as it means the stool of the Akinrun would remain vacant for at least ten years.

He noted that the applicant has the right to take the matter up to the apex court.

He said, “the stool should be filled first” adding that the town is too big and crucial to be left without a ruler.

Justice Falola held that the applicant has nothing to lose by pursuing his case while the appointed Akinrun occupies the throne, stressing that the matter would eventually be sorted out by the apex court.

However, findings showed that the stool is still vacant almost a month that the court ruled on the suit stopping the state government from installing the Akinrun-elect.

A source told Daily Sun that the state government has not ratified the candidacy of Akadiri, hence the reason the stool is still vacant.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, confirmed that the government is aware of the court ruling.

She said, “the government is aware that there are no encumbrances to the installation. But there are other processes and procedures that we have to follow. Once the process is completed, the government will announce the next step. We are aware. We will follow other processes and then, we announce another step of action.”