The Incoming president of Rotary Club of Ikeja, District 9110, Mr Sola Akinsiku has promised that in his tenure, he will continue the good work of the club through projects and programmes that affect the society for good.

Akinsiku, the Group Managing Director, Landmark Media Ltd , who made the remark at a media parley said Rotary Club of Ikeja had delivered on its mandate through impactful projects and programmes aimed at improving lives.

“It is yet another Rotary year and I wish to state here that we are set to go and do all that is required for us to do, as a club, at every given year.”

Akinsiku whose investiture as the 55th President of the Rotary Club of Ikeja, District 9110, will hold on July 10, disclosed that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State will be among the dignitaries expected at the event.

According to him, Oba Victor Adesimbo Kikadejo, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, is among prominent guests who will grace the occasion.

“The investiture signals the beginning of the Rotary year officially. But much more than that, it is also a fund raising avenue.

“People who come, would also be availed the opportunity to know how money collected by rotary is spent on projects we plan to execute and how much is needed for such projects. All these, we will unveil at the investiture.

He added that the area of focus for the Rotary year which had been expanded to seven, was paramount to the club by way of impacting humanity.

“Let me quickly add that Rotary is not taking over the responsibility of government or that of parents. Rather, it is only trying to ensure safer and better environment and society,” he said.

Akinsiku listed basic education and literacy, maternal and child Care, peace and conflict resolution, environment, economic empowerment, water and sanitation as some of the focus areas for the 20222023 Rotary year.

According to him, the club is committed to developing the mind.

“We need to make education and learning interesting and conducive for our children across board. For instance, in the area of basic education, we renovate schools, build blocks of classrooms, donate books, donate laboratory equipment and furnish ICT laboratories.

“Last year, we donated 22 table tops for children of SOS and a borehole in another school at Olusosun, that cost over N1.1million.”

The media executive added that the maternal and child care area of focus, was another key area of intervention for the club.

He said that members of the club visit the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) every Christmas to put smiles on children, women and pregnant ones.

According to him, every year, they carry out vaccination for polio eradication and some other diseases.

He noted that the club also played key role in preserving better environment for the society.

Akinsiku said the club was also involved in peace and conflict resolutions.

According to him, Rotary Club will not wait for conflicts to escalate in the country, as is obtained in some parts of the world before doing the needful.

“What we do is to see how conflicts could be resolved before it escalates and so every year, we send students of universities out for training in peace and conflict management, within and outside the country.

“We also send some policemen on such programme, to ensure that our world, our environment, is devoid of conflicts,” he added.

He noted that at the event, the club would confer awards on Dr Biodun Shobanjo, MD Troyka Holdings and Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, the Chief Executive Officer and founder, Elizade University for their outstanding contributions to the development of education in the country.

