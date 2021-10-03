Newly inaugurated president of Taekwondo Supporters Club of Nigeria, Gideon Akinsola has declared readiness to serve members of his organization.

Akinsola was on Saturday, October 2nd 2021, inaugurated alongside five others at the 2nd executive board inauguration ceremony held at Teslim Balogun Stadium Sports Bar, Surulere Lagos.

Having served as erstwhile Assistant Commissioner of Police, Akinsola hinted he has what it takes to take the body to a greater height in nearest future. He however outlined plans capable of lifting