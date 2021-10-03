Newly inaugurated president of Taekwondo Supporters Club of Nigeria, Gideon Akinsola has declared readiness to serve members of his organization.
Akinsola was on Saturday, October 2nd 2021, inaugurated alongside five others at the 2nd executive board inauguration ceremony held at Teslim Balogun Stadium Sports Bar, Surulere Lagos.
Having served as erstwhile Assistant Commissioner of Police, Akinsola hinted he has what it takes to take the body to a greater height in nearest future. He however outlined plans capable of lifting
the game of Taekwondo to an enviable position. “I approach today’s installation as president of Taekwondo Supporter’s Club of Nigeria with a sense of honour and humility. I want to thank my colleagues for the confidence they have reposed in me and the members of the association for their welcoming embrace.
“In the days ahead, we will focus on our future together and I am happy there has been no shortage of opinions or ideas. Through this process, I have learnt that for a relatively young association, we are immensely proud of our roots and humble beginnings.
