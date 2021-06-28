From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Prof Banji Akintoye, and the popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, are expected to attend a mega rally scheduled to hold in the commercial city of Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday July 3, 2021, in support of the actualisation of Yoruba nation.

General Secretary of IOO, George Akinola, an architect, made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday through the Media Communications Secretary of the group, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye.

The mega rally in Lagos, according to the statement, would be peaceful and orderly like those that had been held earlier in five Yoruba speaking states of Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun and Ondo, with clamour for the emergence of Yoruba Nation from the Republic of Nigeria.

The International Community, such as the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), African Union (AU), Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS), and the Governments of United States of America, as well as United Kingdom have been invited to observe the rally.

The IOO observed that if Yoruba nation comes to existence, the Yoruba nation shall be the shinning glory of the Black Race.

The statement read in part: “Ilana Omo Oodua and its associates have concluded arrangements to hold the Lagos State version of the Yoruba Nation mega rallies on Saturday, July 03, 2021

“It promises to be a blast as we finally sink the ill-fated amalgamation in the Atlantic ocean, welcome to the shinning glory of the black race!

“The Lagos rally will be one of the super rallies storm that have been blowing gleefully and peacefully all over Yorubaland and all Yoruba sons and daughters are encouraged to come out and stamp their unequivocal authority on the land. We own this space!

“Please come out in your brilliant Yoruba Nation regalia: vests, t-shirts and omoluabi whites. Hoist your flags and sing the ‘Ogo Adulawo Yoruba National anthem’ with gutso.

“We are on the last leg to liberation. And as usual, this rally will be peaceful, well coordinated and orderly. It was peaceful at Ibadan, well conducted at Abeokuta, super orderly at Osogbo, fantastically coordinated at Akure and epochal at Ado-Ekiti.

“The Nigeria police cooperated well with us in all these places. We do not expect it to be different in Lagos. Be a witness to history.”

