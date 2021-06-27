From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The international community have been warned against lending the Nigerian Government loans on the grounds that Nigeria is now a country with questionable sovereignty.

The warning was given by notable statesmen and leaders of thoughts, numbering 129, who were signatories to the Constitutional Force Majure (CFM) declared on December 16th 2020 on the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria by the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-determination (NINAS).

They warned the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF), United Nations, African Union, European Union, United States, French, Chinese and British Governments to cease lending loans to the Nigerian Government, stressing that borrowing a ‘disputed project’ loan can only be considered an act of negligence.

Notable among the leaders are former Military Vice President of Nigeria, Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (Rtd); former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang; a renowned historian and the Second Republic member of the Senate, Prof Banji Akintoye; former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Prof. Yusuf Turaki; and 124 others.

The statement, made available to newsmen on Sunday by the Chairman of the Steering Committee of NINAS, Otunba Folashade Olukoya, on behalf of the NINAS Secretariat, reads in part: “News reaching the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination, (NINAS) says that the Nigerian government has taken on further loans.

‘Again, we remind the International Community that Nigeria is now a disputed project. This was articulated in our Press Conference of 16 December 2020, when we declared a Constitutional Force Majeure.

‘Subsequent activities as articulated at Press Conferences of 17 March 2021, and 17 April 2021 emphasise that Nigeria remains a disputed project. Knowing this and lending to a disputed project can only be considered negligence.

‘For the avoidance of doubt, the Indigenous Nations will not, and cannot be expected to repay such loans or allow their assets to be used as collateral to offset the loans.’

