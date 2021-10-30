From Ndubuisi Orji and Okwe Obi, Abuja

The acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Yemi Akinwonmi has charged aggrieved members of the party to bury the hatchet and close ranks, in the overall interest of the party.

Akinwonmi stated this , on Saturday, at the commencement of the PDP 2021 National convention, in Abuja.

He said there is need for PDP leaders to put the interest of the opposition party and the country above their personal interests.

” I am personally happy to associate myself with the winning party in the coming 2023 election. I call on all members of this party to come together, bury our personal, individual and collective differences and put PDP and interest of Nigeria above any consideration,” Akinwonmi stated.

