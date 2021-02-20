The First Vice President Nigeria Football Federation, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi has assured the Nationwide League One (NLO) of massive support from the country’s apex football body.

Akinwunmi gave the hint on Thursday in Abuja after he commissioned the newly renovated administrative office of the NLO.

According to the renowned Football Administrator as well as a Sports lawyer said, “This is a sign of seriousness, it shows the NLO Board is serious as regards providing an enabling environment for its staff to function optimally and this is to our aspirations.

“We also need to celebrate any small feat and am proud to celebrate with them. We all pray that from here, they will move to the building that belongs o them. NLO is a serious business and am glad they are taking things seriously.”

The Lagos Football Association boss also reiterated NFF stance towards the nation’s third-tier league as its poised to get massive support from the Amaju Pinnick Board.

“Certainly, even as at Monday when we had our meetings with all the league bodies, we did discuss and we particularly assured the NLO of our massive support. They have got our back and for me as Chairman of the NFF Football Committee and Youth Committee, grassroot football is my thing, am really interested in it and they have got my support.”

Akinwumi further assured that the Nationwide League One can become the best in the continent and among the best in the world.

“What the NLO does, is it creates a platform for those who venture into such business. They are not business men but run a league and ensure of its success. So it can be about a particular or number of players, in my opinion a wrong target.

“The NLO is to ensure that its league reaches same standard of any youth development league in the world. It can be the best in Africa and among the best in the world.”