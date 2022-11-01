Lagos State FA Chairman, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi has showered cash rewards on Nigeria’s Flamingoes following their distinctive performance at the just-concluded FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup India, BSNSports.com.ng report

Nigeria surprised the bookmakers to secure a bronze in the tournament after they defeated Germany in the loser’s final played on Sunday in Mumbai.

The latest to reward the team is the immediate past Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi.

The football administrator on Monday doled out a cash reward of a million naira to the Flamingoes.

After losing the opening group game, the Nigeria U17 Women’s team rallied back to secure two consecutive wins in the group stage before edging out the United States in the quarter-final via penalty shootouts.

They lost to Colombia in the semi final the same way and had to settle for a bronze medal following a 3-2 win over Germany.