By Omodele Adigun

The Managing Director/Regional Executive, Ecobank Nigeria, Patrick Akinwuntan has assured the bank’s customers of meeting and surpassing customers’ expectations through seamless and world-class digital products and services.

According to him, the bank’s various customer experience transformation initiatives are targeted at customers’ satisfaction at every interaction and touch point.

Akinwuntan, who stated this while performing the role of a Guest Teller at Western Avenue branch of the bank in Lagos on Thursday as part of the global Customer Service Week, reiterated the bank’s commitment to its customer-centric mantra which places high premium on excellent service delivery to all categories of customers.

Under this Guest Tellering initiative, all top executives of the bank moved round the various branches of the bank across the country and work as tellers and Customer Service staff, meeting and serving customers firsthand. It is also a feedback mechanism for the management of the bank.

