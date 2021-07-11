From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A survivor of criminal herdsmen’s attack at Kara in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Mr. Rasak Ishola, a commercial motorcyclist, has narrated how he narrowly escaped death, despite the fact that AK-47 was pointed at his chest.

He told journalists that he fell into the hands of the criminal herdsmen when he took his uncle and one other person to the Kara Cattle Market in Akinyele to buy a cow for a celebration, adding that he lives at Alegongo area of Akobo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to him, before they embarked on the trip, his uncle made a phone call to his regular customer, who reportedly said he had cows to sell and that they should come.

On arrival at Akinyele, Isola stated that the cow dealer told them to move to another village, where they would get the cow from his father.

“But we were attacked on the road by suspected Fulani, while going to the other village. My uncle was taken into the bush, while I ran to a nearby village to raise the alarm to the residents of the village.

“The residents were surprised that such criminality could be going on in their area, which prompted the village youth leader and others to storm the bush to look for two abducted persons.

“In the process to secure their release, the Fulani that took us to the village had connived with them and they started shooting. Unfortunately, the village youth leader was hit with bullet and he died, while one of the persons I took to the village also sustained injury from the gunshot. One of the Fulani was arrested and taken to Moniya Police Station. The police were taken to where one of the victims is currently receiving treatment.”

Ishola, however, called on Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, to ensure that the perpetrators of the evil act are exposed. He also appealed to the police in the state to get to the root of the matter.