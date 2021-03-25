By Zika Bobby

Lagos State House of Assembly’s Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Sanni Eshinlokun, and Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, have called on Lagosians to embrace education at all levels, saying this remains the key to unlock their potentials and achieve socioeconomic independence.

They spoke during the inauguration of projects facilitated by member of the House of Representatives, Lagos Island Federal Constituency 2, Kayode Moshood Akiolu, for his constituents at Epetedo High School, where motorcycles were donated to the police, as well as empowerment of artisans.

In his speech, Eshinlokun said, “We must continue to drum it to the peoples’ ears that education is paramount to their lives. With education, hope for a better life is very possible.”

While lauding the lawmaker for the gesture, Eshinlokun tasked the community to ensure that the projects were maintained.

Echoing similar sentiments, Oba Akiolu, represented by Prince Ayodele Adedeji Oyekan, son of the late Oba Adeyinka Oyekan and the Bajulaiye of Lagos, said what Hon. Akiolu, son of the current Lagos traditional ruler, has done is worthy of emulation by all.

“What you (Akiolu) have done here today shows that you’re a true worthy son of the palace. All the white cap chiefs are very proud of you,” he said, adding: “Lack of education is responsible for brigandage experienced during the #EndSARS protest. Government at all levels must continue to strive to ensure that everybody enjoys qualitative education.”

Justifying his commitment to his constituents, Akiolu said he acknowledges the importance of education to the people, hence, he made a commitment to support them as part of his campaign promises two years ago.

“I feel much fulfilled that, today, I am delivering part of democracy dividends to my constituents, which I promised two years ago. For me, this only shows that my people need more and we will continue to strive to make things better,” Akiolu stressed.

Speaking separately, chairman of Lagos East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Comrade Kamal Salau-Bashua, and the principal of Epetedo High School, Babatunde Efuwape, while lauding the lawmaker for the kind gestures said with the new blocks of classrooms, the problem of acute shortage of classrooms being experienced in the school will be a thing of the past.