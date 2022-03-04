Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, yesterday, raised the alarm over what he described as the incessant dumping of fake drugs in the Nigerian market, saying it poses a great danger to the health of innocent people.

The monarch denounced the attitude of those who care less about the danger such practices posed on the health of the majority who are unaware that those drugs are either expired or not good at all and called on those in authority to act without delay.

Akiolu spoke when the management and board members of OGC Foods and Beverages, makers of LASENA Water, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace at Isale Eko.

He also called on the leadership of the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration And Control (NAFDAC) to see it as a matter of urgency in checkmating the distribution and consumption of fake drugs in the country.

“NAFDAC has a lot to do in checking the menace of fake drugs. I know they are doing their best at the moment, but they can do more in making sure our markets are free of fake drugs.

“Adulterated and fake drugs pose a lot of danger to our health. We must all rise against it. But NAFDAC must take the lead. Yes, I know it requires political will to stop because powerful people are involved, but the government must act decisively,” Akiolu said.

The monarch revealed that he fell in love with Lasena water the first time he drank it, adding that since then he found it excellent and good. He, therefore, implored the management of Lasena not to look sorely at making profit, but to also take into consideration the interest of the people.