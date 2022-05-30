By Zika Bobby

Lawmaker representing Lagos Island Federal Constituency 2, Prince Kayode Akiolu, has emerged victorious in the primary conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The primary, which held on Friday with two contestants including Akiolu, and Saheed Salawe, was keenly contested.

Akiolu pulled a total number of 34 votes to beat his closest rival, Salawe who scored 16 votes.

While declaring the results, the Returning Officer, Patrick Oyadina, hailed the outcome of the primaries, saying it was free and fair.

Reacting, Akiolu, thanked the delegates, including chieftains of the party for reposing confidence and trust in him, even as he assured that he would continue to deliver on his mandate to the members of his constituency.

Besides, the lawmaker who is going for his second term at the lower legislative chamber urged members of his constituency to obtain their permanent voters card in order to actively participate in the forthcoming elections scheduled for 2023, and vote enmasse for the APC.

