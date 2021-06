The general overseer and senior pastor, The Star Gospel Church, Prophet Felix Taiwo Akirinmade, also known as Babamajekiayemibaje, will, on June 13, celebrate his birthday at 1, Alli Lane, Ikosi Ketu, Lagos. Babamajekiayemibaje has said that this year’s event calls for prayers and fasting, for peace and unity in the country. Nigerians are not ready for separation, he concluded.