From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Traditional chiefs and Kingmakers in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State have warned against crisis in the town, pleading with the state government to allow their choice for the position of the traditional ruler of the town, Oba Yunus Olalekan Akadiri continue on the throne.

The chiefs recalled that the process that led to the selection, appointment and subsequent installation of Oba Akadiri was in line with the culture and tradition of the town.

They therefore warned disgruntled elements to steer clear of the town, stressing that they could not watch the town being thrown into crisis and violence.

Recall that the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke had through an executive order suspended three traditional rulers, including the Akirun of Ikirun and ordered them out of the palace.

The Kingmakers including Chiefs Rasheed Diekola (Odofin of Ikirun), Atoyebi Oluwole Moses (Ojomu of Ikirun), Bamidele Onifade (Elemo of Ikirun), Okunlola Raheem (Jagun of Ikirun), Suleiman Olaore (Oluawo of Ikirun) and Azeez Muritala Ojeniyi (Obaale of Ikirun) in a statement issued and signed by them warned against any policy that could lead to anachy in the town.

Besides, they called on the Osun State government to tow the path of peace in handling the Chieftaincy matter and ensure that peace reigns in Ikirun.

The statement reads “It is important that we set the record straight from the onset. In doing this, we want to recall vividly that the stool of the Akirun of Ikirun became vacant on the 3rd of February, 2021 following the demise of our late father, Oba Rauf Olawale Adedeji who hailed from the Adedeji ruling house.

“It’s on record that there are three ruling houses in Ikirun and the government gazette and chieftaincy declarations recognize this fact. The ruling houses are: Oba-Ara, Adedeji and Gboleru, and the ascension order is also in the same order.

“However, the Osun State High Court presided over by Justice Jide Falola had in it’s ruling held that the next Akirun of Ikirun after Oba Adedeji be produced by the Oba-Ara ruling house, a situation which made many Princes from the ruling house to show interest. The court premised its decision on the inability of Gboleru ruling house, whose turn it was to produce the next Akirun of Ikirun to produce a unanimous candidate for the stool. As a result of this, Justice Falola ordered the next ruling house which was Oba-Ara to produce the next traditional ruler.

“It is pertinent to state that the inability of the Gboleru ruling house to present a prince for the position of Akirun was as a result of internal wranglings within the family.

“As a result of the court ruling, it then became the turn of the Oba-Ara ruling house to produce the next Akirun of Ikirun. Following this development, 21 Princes from the family (Oba-Ara) showed interest in the race, and this made the kingmakers to resolve to voting. An election was held by seven kingmakers including the Eesa of Ikirun, High Chief Kareem Adetoyese who was the first to vote.

“The election was held at the premises of Ifelodun Local Government secretariat under the supervision of notable persons including the chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Chief Imam of Ikirun, Alhaji Balogun Yunus, chairman, Ifelodun Local Government Area, Hon Okanlawon among others.

“It’s on record that the Eesa of Ikirun land, High Chief Lawal Adetoyese Kareem was the first person to vote during the election. The Eesa had in a letter dated 19th November, 2021 and addressed to the chairman, Ifelodun Local Government Area, Hon Okanlawon invited council officials to the election and specifically requested for recording device, a request that was granted by the authorities of the local government.

“After the said election, Prince Ismaeel Olasunkanmi Adeyemi had one vote, while the Akirun of Ikirun, Oba Yunus Olalekan Akadiri had six votes. Thereafter, the name of the winner of the election was forwarded to the authorities of the state government and Ifelodun Local Government. This was done through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

“Thereafter, all the contestants embraced themselves and signed a peace pact to maintain law and order.

“The current Akirun of Ikirun, Oba Olalekan Akadiri was therefore selected by the kingmakers on 19th November, 2021. It’s on record that the process that produced Oba Akadiri was clean, transparent, orderly, lawful and in line with the principle of due process.

“Contrary to the rumours making the round in some quarters that the former Governor of Osun State, Mr Gboyega Oyetola imposed Oba Akadiri on the people of Ikirun, it is note worthy to reiterate unequivocally that Oba Akadiri’s emergence to the throne of his fore-father’s followed due process, laid down tradition and culture of Ikirun. Oba Akadiri did not at anytime or at anywhere influence his selection and subsequent appointment, rather another contestant, Prince Ismail Olasunkanmi Adeyemi was alleged to have made efforts to influence his ambition through his relationship with the Governor. However, Prince Adeyemi could not have headway because of the overwhelming love, support and affection that Oba Akadiri enjoyed from the kingmakers and many individuals in the town.

“Permit us to inform the public through this medium that the new Akirun of Ikirun had undergone all the necessary traditional rites of installation and he had been presented with the Staff of Office and certificate of appointment, a development which authenticate his selection and appointment as the Akirun of Ikirun.

“On this note, we hereby call on the new Governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke to ensure that he stands by the side of the truth and Justice, even as we call on security agencies not to compromise. We call on all warring groups to sheath their swords and allow peace and serenity prevail as we cannot watch while our town is being plunged into crisis,” they added.