Adewale Sanyolu

Nigeria is finally on the verge of unlocking huge economic benefits arising from its natural gas endowment. For many years, the country had been hindered by absence of gas transmission pipelines in her bid to harness its abundant gas reserves for provision of gas to generate electricity, and stimulate rapid industrialization using gas as feedstock for fertilisers, ammonia and other petrochemical applications.

The commencement of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)-sponsored Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project by leading indigenous EPC giant – Oilserv Limited is the cause for this renewed optimism.

Oilserv has been awarded the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of the first segment of the 614 km x 40-Inch Gas pipeline, which is from Ajaokuta to midway between Abuja and Kaduna. The second segment has been awarded to another company.

It is incontrovertible that Oilserv has achieved significant progress in a short spate of time, including ongoing detailed engineering design, topographical and geotechnical surveys, haulage and stacking of line pipes in preparation to commence construction activities.

In the words of the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mallam Melle Kolo Kyari, “the AKK project is key to resolving the power deficit challenge of the country. Its multiplier effect on the economy and provisions of jobs will be unprecedented. NNPC will give all necessary support to the contractors to enable them deliver the project within time and within budget”.