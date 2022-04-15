From Uche Usim, Abuja

Chairman of Oilserv Group, Emeka Okwuosa, has said that the mainline construction for the engineering aspect of the $2.8 billion Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) natural gas pipeline project is now 80 per cent completed, while procurement is more than 50 per cent done.

Okwuosa made the disclosure in Abaji, on the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), where he took officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) on an inspection tour of the project led by the Group Managing Director, Mr. Mele Kyari.

According to him, all necessary human and material resources needed to deliver the project on schedule are in place, while assuring that his firm would brace all odds to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

He added that latest technology and equipment were mobilised for the contract as quality must not be mortgaged at any point in time.

He said: “When we talk about AKK, the pipeline is significant to the North, it’s significant to the South. I want to make it clear. By building AKK, we’re able to move gas and satisfy the midstream activities. “This also spurs the upstream activities that will happen in the South of the country. There is still an arm of this project that is yet to be done. And that is QIT in Akwa Ibom State; QIT to Ajaokuta pipeline, that is what makes up the other half of South to North gas pipeline. AKK is one part of it and it’s significant. But it’s most significant to Nigeria.

“Gas is a key factor in the energy value chain in the country. Gas is what will make Nigeria to come up again industrially to develop the country. Nigeria needs jobs, Nigeria needs industrial development, and gas will make a difference”.

On challenges facing the company as it undertakes the project, the Oilserv boss said the company prefers to explore the opportunities presented by prevailing challenges.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Challenges also bring opportunities. I say that as a background because challenges will always remain. A deep pipeline project is not a tea party. Pipeline involves a lot of planning, a lot of key and core engineering design, but most importantly, what they call putting the boots on the ground. Putting boots on the ground means bringing these pipes going through every meter of the 614 kilometers, of which we are building 303 kilometers of 40 inches and another 25 kilometers of 24 inches.

“But what I can say is that those challenges specifically range from security along the tough terrain, weather and other natural factors that are beyond us.

“An example is during rainy season. Now there’s not so much you can do. You can’t move as quickly as you want but have to deal with them. And then of course, a project of this magnitude requires a lot of money. “Funding is there but the NNPC is up to the task, they’ve been able to mitigate some of the issues that arose originally. So challenges will be there. But the most difficult remains the security challenges”, he explained.

In his remarks, the NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari, said there were initial hiccups that retarded the momentum of the project, assuring that efforts will be redoubled to regain lost ground.

“We will deploy additional facilities and put all needed materials to complete the project on schedule”, he said.

The NNPC boss described the AKK project as one of the biggest projects undertaken by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, assuring that gas will be pumped through the pipes before the expiration of the current administration.

“It’s a signature project for Mr President. Power will be stabilised. Industries will come up as a result of this project. Gas will be supplied to all parts of Nigeria. I’m confident and proud that this project will be delivered by the first quarter of 2023, when we hope to put gas on this line”, Kyari promised.