The Oilserv Limited, Contractor handling the ongoing Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project says the project will stimulate gas infrastructural development and industrialisation in Nigeria.

Mr Emeka Okwuosa, Chairman, Oilserv Limited, said this on Tuesday, in an interview in Abuja.

The project, which spans a length of 614km, is being developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited to transport natural gas from Ajaokuta, Kogi, through other states and urban centres in Nigeria.

The project, which began in 2020 and to be completed by the first quarter of 2023, is a segment of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) and the trans-Saharan gas pipeline project.

AKK gas project, when completed would boost the agricultural and manufacturing sectors, carbon footprint as part of measures to cut down on global warming and provide gas for generation of power and gas-based industries.

He said that the project aimed at transporting natural gas (raw form), which would enable production of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) among others.

“The project is important to Nigeria because gas is what will help Nigeria to develop.

“Development cannot happen without energy and our greatest form of energy in terms of availability is gas.

“Gas is nothing without transportation. You have to send it to where you need it and that’s what we are doing to boost development in the country,” he said.

According to the contractor, the ongoing AKK gas pipeline is a good target to European markets in view of exploring opportunities of gas exportation.

“You can see what is happening in Europe because of Russian gas, everybody is scampering, but we have it,” he added.