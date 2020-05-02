Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Coordinator, African Union Development Agency- New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM) Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu, has joined African Union (AU- APRM) taskforce committee on governance response for COVID-19 and other pandemics.

Akobundu, in a statement by her media aide, Abolade Ogundimu, explained that the AU-APRM taskforce committee has the mandate to deliberate on how to mitigate impact of COVID-19 and other pandemics; and avert future emergencies in the continent through policy advisory.

She added that the committee will also focus on alleviating problems associated with research and its validation, industrialisation, data generation and analysis, food production, strategic partnership, among others.

She added: “The Committee will also help member states to further compare notes on how to battle COVID-19 and other pandemics decimating the people, while also mitigating their impact on the economy.

“It may also be a veritable platform to further work out how skills acquisition centres and technology hubs can become integral part of rural/urban societies, while creating awareness and sensitising the public on pandemics and safety measures.

“It will also ensure that African nations are less dependent on foreign products that are made of African resources. Less dependence on foreign products would greatly impact on Africans and boost economy for sustainable development.”

She however appreciated the continental initiative and applauded National and state taskforces on COVID-19 particularly the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, who is the Chairman of Nigeria’s taskforce team on COVID-19.