Daniel Kanu

Victims of oil spillage in Akoka, Yaba area of Lagos have recounted their ordeal over the health and environmental risks they have been forced to face as a result of the pollution in the area.

This is as the water samples tested by experts from 10 different locations in the area confirmed that the water in the community is potentially harmful and poisonous for the human body.

The residents, under the aegis of “Total, must do right” crusade, insists that there must be “Justice for Akoka spill victims now”, expressing fear that their legitimate demands for justice has resulted in politicization, intimidation, and threat to their lives despite the health hazard they have been condemned to face.

Renowned Newton Jibunoh, Prof Frances Duru (LUTH), Jakpor Phillip and Mr. Tunji Buhari (Environmental Rights Action), Alhaji Akintunde Ogunfemi, Mr. Adebisi Adesoye (Chairman, Akoka Leaders of Thought) among other dignitaries graced the occasion.

At a press conference on Saturday, the group said most members of the area have developed serious degrees of health challenges as a result of the polluted water they drink and use for daily chores, just as they inhale polluted air in the entire environment.

Trained medical personnel, Idiyat Ogunfemi who interpreted the independent water sample analysis report explained that “Sample analysis of water done from 10 different points reveal that it is harmful and poisonous for the body. It damages the body inside just as it gives different skin diseases when used to bath. It has benzene, fluorine, carbon and other poisonous elements that cause cancer, disorganize the central nervous system, paralysis, pneumonia, various degrees of irritation inside and outside the body, tummy ache, cervical growth among others.

“The TPH value in water is expected to be within 0.05 percent range but here we have 7.54 percent, 5.28 percent, 5.86 percent and more and this is killing. There is a school in the area with 900 children, Aiyetoro Primary school, their water is contaminated or do I say poisoned but they are still drinking the water. And the people are dying in installment”