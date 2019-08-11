Daniel Kanu

Again, Akoka residents have raised the alarm over oil spillage from a fuel station allegedly owned by Total Nigeria Plc, which now constitutes health hazard to the people of the area.

They, therefore, called on the relevant authorities to come to their rescue over what they described as a “time bomb” waiting to explode. In a strongly worded petition sent to the National Assembly, the group accused Total Nigeria Plc and Alhaji Aleem Maruf, dealer /franchise of the total filling station of causing environmental damage.

The group, under the aegis of “Total, must do right” crusade insisted that there must be “Justice for Akoka spill victims now”, and also decried threats to their lives despite the health danger they have had to grapple with.

In a press briefing yesterday, the residents said their members had been dying installmentally “from the contaminated water and pollution resulting from the leakage of premium motor spirit (PMS)/petrol from the underground storage tanks (UST) at Total Fuel Station at St Finbarrs college road, Akoka Lagos”.

They disclosed that the incident started towards the end of August 2017 when they delivered a letter dated August 30, 2017, to Total Nigeria Plc, informing its management of the pollution and sought redress of the situation, but nothing concrete was done about it.