From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The reconstruction of Lawani Street in Igarra in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State awarded by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, is generating controversy, following a viral amateur video reportedly shot by a resident of the community identified as Alaba Lawani.

In the video, Lawani a Civil Engineer, complained‎ about the shoddy nature of the job said to have been attracted by the Deputy Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Peter Akpatason‎.

‎He said there was no stone base before asphalting the road which made it susceptible to easy damage.

But yesterday (Tuesday), Lawani alleged threat to his life on his facebook page even as he insisted that he shot the video to help his community.

He wrote “I understand that the video I did that went viral will definitely put my life at high risk but again someone must be a sacrificial lamb for the good of all if God so pleases.

“I had no bad intentions against anyone when I did the video. But in the last 48 hours, I have received calls that poses threat to my life”.

Consequently, the Acting Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu and other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the local government area, yesterday, held an emergency rally in Igarra, where he said the state government would take over the construction of the road.

But in his reaction, Akpatason said the viral video was intended to malign and discredit his reputation and that it was a complete falsehood aimed to hoodwink the people for political reasons.

“That job was awarded by the Department of Rural Development in the Ministry of Agriculture to a contractor and was given a clear bill of quantity.

“The boy in question in the viral video showed two major portions, one the road where you have a drainage leading to a slope, that portion is not part of the job.

“His community people pleaded with him (the contractor) to do that portion for them. Don’t forget that that portion is not in the bill of quantity”, Akpatason said.

Meanwhile, the Federal lawmaker, has also in a letter to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, dated July 5th 2021, drew the attention of the agency to the video and called for investigation.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.