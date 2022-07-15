All roads will on Saturday, July 16, 2022 lead to Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, Lagos as Akokwa Christian Elites hold the 2022 edition of Akokwa Eminent Persons’ Dinner.

A press release signed by Cliff Onyeje, President of the Lagos branch of the group, named a one-time Minister for Power and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Federal University of Technology, Ekiti, Professor Chinedu Neboh as the Guest Speaker.

An apolitical and non governmental Christian body, Akokwa Christian Elites is made up of businessmen and women, professionals, intellectuals and other categories of peace loving and socially constructive men and women of Akokwa extraction who believe in the supremacy of God and who live a life guided by Him through the Christian faith.

A predominantly Christian, community, Akokwa is in Ideato North local government area of Imo state.

As a body, the Akokwa Christian Elite believes that God is the source of all providence and is committed to efforts towards the provision of good living conditions for everyone, as right of all Akokwa indigenes.

Over the years, the group has succeeded in its avowed committement to fostering positive changes in the lives of Akokwa people through their activities.

The group says it will continue to strive to ensure that truth, honesty, love, integrity and fear of God prevail above all other things in Akokwa.

According to Chris Onyeje, “we are committed to placing Akokwa before God and asking Him to always be at the driver’s seat of our town.We are partners in the socio- economic and spiritual growth of our people. Like past dinners, this year’s dinner is geared towards this”

The annual dinner attracts eminent personalities.Among higly placed Nigerians who had in the past been hosted to dinner by the body include captains of industry, political leaders, academics, professionals, religious leaders among others.

These include, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa of Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc., and former Chairman Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mr. Tony Ewelike, CEO, A. G Homes, Arc. Azike Diribe, a First class Architect of the Integrated Consortium, Mr. Marvel Akpoyibo, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Administration, Professor Pat Utomi of the Lagos Business School, His Excellency Senator Anyim Pius Anyim (GCON) , former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Bar. James Ocholi (SAN), the Pro-Chancellor of Salem University, Kogi State,Arc Ifeanyi Odedo, Managing Director, Sharon Ultimate and Sharon Regency Hotels, Abuja, Dr. Uche Ogah(OON), former Minister of state, Mines and Stell, current Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha among others.