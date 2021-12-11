The ancient kingdom of Akokwa in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State will on December 28, 2021 host Nigerians from all walks of life as its monarch, His Royal Majesty Eze (Sir) Ikenna C Okoli (KSC) (MSI) (Okoli V.) Agbakwuruibe III, the 11th. Obi of Akokwa celebrates the 2021 edition of the prestigious Odu Obi festival, his second since ascending the throne.

For the monarch, it will be a triple celebration as his second ODU Obi festival coincides with his 19th anniversary on the throne of his forefathers.

He also turned 50 on February 28th 2021.

The 2021 Odu Obi festival will be graced by prominent Nigerians including His Royal Highness, Aseme-Alabo Duma Jack-Brown, Kongo XVI, Royal Head of the Buoye -Omuso (Brown) Royal/Major House, the paramount ruler of Finima, in Bonny Local Government area of Rivers State, and His Royal Highness, Igwe (Amb.) Lawrence Agubuzo, Chairman, Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council among other monarchs and personalities across the country.

Deserving Nigerians will be conferred with chieftaincy titles by the Akokwa monarch during the festival.

Ijele & Ikenga Akokwa and Chairman, Orange Group, Chief (Sir)Tony Ezenna,OFR is the chief host of the festival.

A detribalised Nigerian, Eze Ikenna Okoli has friends across Nigeria’s religious and ethnic divides, having had his early education in the North, higher education at the Abia State University, Uturu, lived briefly in Lagos and ran his businesses in Abuja.

Born as Prince Ikenna C Okoli on 28th February, 1971 to HRH Late Eze (Sir) Osita C Okoli IV and late Lady Bibian E Okoli (Ezenwanyi), Eze Okoli, as a young Prince, was embedded with the zeal for entrepreneurship. Immediately after his graduation, he decided to be an employer of labour hence the birthing of Equipment Alliance limited where he is still the MD/CEO till date.

Equipment Alliance Limited specializes in leasing of equipment such as earth and marine equipment with its head office in Abuja. The company played an important role in the construction of Abuja National Stadium prior to the hosting of the All African games (COJA) and was involved in the construction of several other projects both in the public and private sectors.

