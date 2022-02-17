A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Henrich Bankole Akomolafe, has congratulated Hon. Bisi Kolawole on his certification as governorship candidate of the party ahead of the 2022 election in Ekiti State.

Speaking at a reception in honour of the standard-bearer in Ekiti State on Wednesday, Akomolafe said the results garnered by Hon. Kolawole and the acceptance by other aspirants reflects that the former party chairman is indeed a bridge builder.

The Ikere born businessman subsequently called on party faithful in the state to commence massive mobilisation to register to vote as well as ensure the party’s victory in the June 18 governorship elections in the state.

“Now, that we have completed one phase, we must waste no time to ensure that we move from house to house to first ensure that people are registered and obtain their voter cards, “ he said.

“While we do that, we must also remind the generality of people in Ekiti that the PDP is no longer divided, We are united, as you can see various aspirants congratulating the candidate. So, we must focus on bringing PDP back to office”

Akomolafe added; “The crowd here is a testimony that people are already tired of the All Progressives Congress and failed promises, and see PDP as their messiah, hence, we must do our homework well to ensure that we redeem the people.”