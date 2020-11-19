Sunny Akosile emerged winner of the golf tournament held at the prestigious Ibadan Golf Club (IGC) over the weekend to celebrate one of the trustees of the club, Parakoyi Tunde Afolabi who will clock 70 years.

Akosile, playing off handicap 6, who is also the Course Officer of IGC returned with 74 gross and 68net to beat Awodire that had 90 gross over 71net and Bello with scores of 78 gross over 71net to first and second runners up, respectively.

Mrs Oyinlola Omajuwa won in the ladies category with scores of 106 gross over 80net to edge Temitope Farombi, who returned with 97 gross over 81net on count back and Evelyn Oyome that scored 87 gross over 81net to first and second runners up, respectively.

The Captain of the Golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, Uwem Udoh playing handicap 6 became winner of the special guest category after returning with 92 gross over 86net while Chief Peter O. Oyasor, playing off handicap 14 emerged winner in the veteran category with 85 gross over 71net to beat the President of Nigeria Golf Federation, (NGF) Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola to second place after returning with the scores of 87 gross over 74net.