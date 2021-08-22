By Bolaji Okunola

Rotary Club of Akowonjo under the Rotary International District 9110 has commissioned some renovated blocks of classrooms as well as tree planting at State Senior High School, Alimosho.

District Governor, Rotarian Remi Bello (FCA), who commissioned the block of classrooms stated that the aim was to ensure positive development in the area.

While interacting with journalists, Remi Bello said that the Rotary Club of Akowonjo had gone the extra mile in ensuring that the Rotary International standard was upheld despite the global economic downturn caused by the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although Rotarians the world over have had their own share of financial challenges with regards the COVID-19 pandemic, I am glad we are able to tackle that to make sure the club’s dream remains intact,” he said.

The visitor to the club explained that the commissioning of the classrooms and the tree planting were parts of the seven areas of focus of Rotary International, assuring that the Club would do more in the coming year.