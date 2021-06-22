From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, Niger Delta Patriotic Alliance (NDPA) has commended the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill AKpabio, and the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effiong Okon Akwa over their disposition to the successful completion of the forensic audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying they both possess the Midas touch for a new NDDC.

NDPA, comprising of Nigerians U.S based in North Carolina, United States of America, said despite the frenzy calls for a substantive board for the commission and protests against the ongoing forensic audit, the Akwa led administration and the competent supervisory role of Akpabio have done well to keep the commission focused on repositioning and development.

The convener, NDPA North America chapter, United States of America, Mr Ebi Alex the commission under Akwa has remain focused and refused to be dragged into the politics of the job.

According to the group, Since 2000, the NDDC has been faced with a poser on whether it can ever be well managed as envisioned by the stakeholders of the region as an interventionist agency to bring about the desired peace and development through accountable and equitable allocation of resources for infrastructural development and empowerment.

It noted that this poser, has over the years, been a clog in the affairs of the NDDC with the past two years serving as the deepest low in terms of controversies, bare face corruption and claims of fraud.

“But for the appointment of the Akwa Ibom state born Mr Effiong Okon Akwa on the advice of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, President Muhammadu Buhari showed his passion to end the pathetic stories of the Niger Delta region and reposition the commission for proper development through accountable management. Effiong Okon Akwa, who is an astute lawyer and until the appointment was the Commission’s Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, showed that he was born with an innate tendency of taking risks, identifying and acting on opportunities, building bridges among stakeholders, itemizing targets amidst peaceful disposition and fulfillment of goals,” he said.

The group noted that within three weeks of assuming office, Akwa had engaged with members of the National Assembly to get approval, finally, for NDDC Budget 2020 which will run till June.

It commended Akwa for being able to facilitate the completion of the forensic audit without fear or favour.

“Akwa has been able to reach out to key stakeholders from the region in decision making and Crisis management in the region. Without a doubt, youth leaders, traditional rulers, civil society organisations from the Niger Delta region have come to understand the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari for the region through the commission’s constant and constructive engagement with stakeholders in the region”.