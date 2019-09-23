Joe Effiong, Uyo

Former minority leader of the Senate, Godswil Akpabio, yesterday, broke his long absence form Akwa Ibom State government organised functions by attending the thanksgiving service to commemorate the 32nd anniversary celebration of the state.

Since defecting from the PDP to APC in August 2018, the former governor had shunned every occasion organised by the state government which could have made his path and that of his successor, Udom Emmanuel, cross.

He and the wife, Unoma, were, however, present at yesterday’s thanksgiving held at Ibom Hall grounds, and uncharacteristically arrived earlier than Governor Emmanuel who later came in company with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo, who preached, said the celebration was not about the state as a living being, but the people within and in the diaspora, maintaining that “every prayer and blessing we pronounce today, concerning Akwa Ibom State is for you as the people of the State.”

He acknowledged the achievements of Governor Emmanuel in the last few years and asserted that even more records would be broken in the state in subsequent years.

Emmanuel assured that Akwa Ibom people have lots of reasons to celebrate, maintaining that God’s faithfulness has seen the state grow in leaps and bounds within the past 32 years.