From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has denied the claim by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that the jailed electoral officer, Prof Peter Ogban, was convicted for allegedly rigging election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and himself.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Aniete Ekong, released yesterday in Abuja, Akpabio described the allegation by the opposition party as spurious, unfounded and malicious.

He said that he was rather a victim of the fraudulent manipulation of the election of Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district held on February 23, 2019.

The statement read in part: “In their desperation in a continuing campaign of calumny against Senator Akpabio, the INEC in Akwa Ibom State twisted the context of the judgment and maliciously claimed that the election was rigged in favour of Senator Akpabio. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“The facts of the case put a lie to this assertion. He is vindicated that the perpetrators of the electoral fraud were brought to justice. At last the chickens are coming home to roost.”