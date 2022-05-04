From Joe Effiong and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Ikot Ekpene

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, at exactly 15:52 declaration at the Ikot Ekpene township stadium, in Akwa Ibom State, declared to join the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio, surrounded by his wife and party faithful across the country, said he believes in one indivisible Nigeria and that one day it shall shine.

He said in 2007, “the Eagle landed in Akwa Ibom, and by 2015 when the eagle departed your lives were not the same again.”

He said as President he will not know tribe or colour.

Akpabio said: “I declare that the will of God in 2023 will be done.”

Before he declared, he said: “You have had a lot of declarations, but this one is uncommon.”

He added: “This is not only a message of hope but a message of positive continuity. It is also a message that the Egyptians you see today you shall see no more.”

The former Governor who governed the state for eight years under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said: “This is a time for restoration.”

He said before he became minister, he never knew what was going on in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), he never knew what was going on there.

He said but under his watch, for the first time, the commission didn’t pay N300 million for rent in their office building because they now have their own headquarters.

He added that “300 roads have been commissioned by NDDC not because they had fresh funds but because contractors for fear of the outcome of the forensic audit, went back to complete the roads.

“I am determined to make sure that Nigeria does not sink.”