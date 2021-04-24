From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed the speculation that he offered the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, a bribe of $350,000.

Reacting to the speculations, the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister, Anietie Ekong, in a statement he issued debunked claims that he was even invited by the anti-corruption agency.

The statement read in part: “The attention of Senator Akpabio, has been drawn to a defamatory article titled: ‘How EFCC detained Godswill Akpabio for two hours after attempting to bribe the agency chairman with $350,000.’ For the information of the public, Senator Akpabio has no reason to offer bribe to the new chairman of the EFCC and never did.”

Explaining he claimed transpired, Ekong stated: “On Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Senator Akpabio through a telephone call sought audience with the new chairman of the EFCC to discuss the transfer of funds belonging to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in respect of the three per cent statutory remittances from oil and gas companies in the custody of the EFCC.

“President Muhammadu Buhari had since December 2020, approved the transfer of monies earlier paid by international oil companies into the CBN/EFCC account now to be transferred to the CBN/NDDC account.

“The distinguished chairman granted the request for 10.00am, but due to other exigencies, the minister requested for a change of time to 11.30am whereupon the chairman amended the request to 12noon due to his busy schedule.

“The two senior officials met and had robust discussion and the minister received very intelligent and useful input from the EFCC boss on the ongoing forensic audit of the NDDC.

“However, the discussion was inconclusive since the minister needed to attend a security meeting with select South-South/South-East leaders and governors in the Office of the National Security Adviser then slated for 1.30pm of the same day.

“Both officials resolved to reconvene same day at 5.00pm to conclude their interactions. The minister returned to the office of the EFCC chairman at about 5.45pm and departed thereafter at about 6.20pm after very resourceful deliberations.”