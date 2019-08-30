Joe Effiong, Uyo

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has dissociated himself from media reports alleging bribery on the chairman and members of the National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal in Akwa Ibom State.

Some local tabloids in the state had quoted an Abuja-based lawyer, Mr. Leo Ekpenyong, who alleged that Governor Udom Emmanuel had bribed the chairman of the tribunal with $1.5 million to influence judgement in favour of Chris Ekpenyong of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), whose victory in the senatorial election for Ikot Ekpene is being challenged be Akpabio.

But, a statement by his (Akpabio’s) Special Assistant on Media, Anietie Ekong, said Akpabio could not have been privy to the allegations made against the judicial officers because as a senior member of the bar and a party in the matter pending before the judged, he understood the need to allow them to decide the cases according to the facts.

“Akpabio cannot be said to be desperate to win a Senate seat but he is only contesting the outcome of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) manipulated results to ensure justice and sustenance of democratic practice in Nigeria.

“Senator Akpabio is shocked by the spurious allegation made by the attorney general of Akwa Ibom State, Uwemedimo Nwoko, in a rejoinder to the said article, alleging that he “succumbed to blackmail and handsomely paid Leo Ekpenyong to recapitulate.

“The fact is that Ekpenyong withdrew the petitions against Akpabio voluntarily, when his clients made a volte face and could not substantiate their claims as contained in Ekpenyong’s affidavit which he swore to before a court of law as evidence of voluntary withdrawal of those false petitions.

“Moreover, Ekpenyong’s client as mentioned in the stated affidavit is linked to the current government of Akwa Ibom State and its officials.

“As an elder statesman, a serving minister, former governor, former minority Senate leader and a former boss to Nwoko, decorum demands that he accords Akpabio some respect.

“The attorney general should substantiate his wild allegation or offer an unreserved apology to Akpabio.

“Akpabio is a democrat who believes in the rule of law, and this informed his decision to approach the tribunal after the charade by the Mike Igini-led INEC in Akwa Ibom State.”