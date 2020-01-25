Akwa Ibom State government and the Nigeria Police, Akwa Ibom State Command, have disagreed on movement restriction during the Ikot Ekpene senatorial election rerun.

The Appeal Court ordered rerun elections in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District, Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency and Essien Udim State Constituency, to hold today, but only in Essien Udim local government where the March and April 2019 general elections were marred by violence.

Consequently, the state police command had said there would be a restriction movement in the state except those on essential duties. “There will be a massive deployment of human and material resources to the affected area.

“To this end, security will be provided before, during and after the exercise to ensure a hitch-free process. Besides, the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State, Imohimi Edgal has collaborated with sister security agencies to complement the available security personnel. The police are on top of the situation.

“Similarly, there will be restriction of movement of persons and vehicles between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm on Saturday, 25th January, 2020. However, those on essential duties on the said date must bear valid means of identification.”

But the state government in a counter press release signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Udoh and entitled: “There is No Restriction of Movement Tomorrow,” said the usual monthly environmental sanitation would still hold on Saturday between 7a.m and 10 a.m. “In order to ensure effective evacuation of refuse and waste generated during the exercise, there will be no restriction of human and vehicular movements across the state.