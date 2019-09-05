Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has given the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), a marching order to buckle up on the development of the Niger Delta region, saying it will no longer be business as usual.

Akpabio, gave the order during his inaugural meeting with the management of the NDDC in Abuja led by the Director Overseeing the NDDC, Dr. Akwagaga Enyia.

Akpabio pegged the debt portfolio of the NDDC at over N2trillion, disclosing that the government will carry out a forensic audit with the aid of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in analysing the money that accrued to the commission, including how these monies were disburded.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor, added that the Federal Government is in possession of petitions of the appointments made in the NDDC, and he said the government was looking into the petitions.

Said Akpabio: “The key policy thrust of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is to move the NDDC foreword. But personal interests and political intrigues has been a problem. The NDDC is owing over N2trillion. This is a meeting for sober reflection.

“We will do a forensic analysis and audit to find out what came in. We will stop politically-motivated projects. We will involve the EFCC, ICPC in the forensic audits,” Akpabio said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs, Festus Keyamo, said the meeting was to discuss issues that were in the front burner and redefine the vision of the NDDC, which he said had been lost.

“The Vice President once said that this commission has failed. In terms of commensurability of project and the income accruable to the commission. We have failed.

“This is the first time two sons from the Niger Delta region are heading this commission. If we can’t look ourselves in the face and tell ourselves the truth, we have also failed too.”