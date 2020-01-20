Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, yesterday inaugurated erosion control project at Ibiaku and Nduetong Oku communities in Uruan and Uyo local government areas of Akwa Ibom.

It was gathered that the N1.69 billion project was initiated in 2018.

Speaking at the inauguration, Akpabio said it was one of the 18 ecological intervention projects approved by President Muhammadu Buhari in the first quarter of 2018.

He commended the president for intervening in the area, noting that the project would stabilise the socio-economic wellbeing in the two communities.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this Federal Government intervention will bring a huge relief to this communities which have for a long time been stressed by this ecological challenge.

“The current administration, under the leadership of President Buhari, has shown commitment to tackling environmental problems in rural areas across the country,’’ he said.

The minister called on Akwa Ibom people to support the Federal Government to deliver its electioneering promises.

Deputy Director in the Ecological Fund Office, Nwachukwu Nwachukwu, said the project would help to arrest the continuous erosion and flood in the communities.

Represented by Habiba Lawal, the permanent secretary in the office, Nwachukwu urged residents to protect the project.