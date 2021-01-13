From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio has highlighted various projects completed by the Ministry in 2020, including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) headquarters, which was started 25 years ago.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Akpabio said the year 2020 though turbulent, recorded major milestones for the ministry. He rang the importance of staying focused as noted that that focus is what is driving progress in the ministry.

Listing some of the projects completed across the region, he said: “there are many projects ready for commissioning, some of which include the NDDC headquarters structure, a 13 storey and 8 storey started 25 years ago. Also Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of Otuo-Afuze Road with a spur to Anchorage Road, In Owan East L.G.A, Edo State.

“Construction of 2km road at Uhe Orji Road off Orji-Uratta Expressway, Imo State. Construction of Health Centre, Amauzari Community, Isiala Mbano LGA. Solar Powered borehole in Umuezegm Village, Okigwe North. Installation of Solar Powered street light in Abacheke Osuiche Ndionyemodi Egbuoma Ubullu Oruetekwuru Oguta in Ohaji/Egbeme/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency, Imo state.”

“Rehabilitation of Broad Street Omin Ode-Aye, Okitipupa LGA, Ondo State; Construction of Ilu-meje Education Library, Itebunkunmi, Ikale LGA, Ondo. Skill Acquisition Centre at Agadagba Ogbon, Ese Odo LGA, Ondo State. Establishment of Integrated Oil Palm Processing Plant, Ode-Irele Community, Ondo State.

“Construction of Health Centre, at Eworkpe, Emede, Isoko South LGA, Delta State. Construction of Ten Units of 2-bedroom Bungalow, at Ogheye, Warri North. Construction of Town Hall, at Ogheye-Eghoroke, Warri North LGA. Construction of Youth Skill Acquisition Centre Ibusa, Oshimili North LGA, Delta State Delta North Senatorial District, Delta State,” he said.

He went on to mention several projects in Akwa Ibom, Abia, Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa. Akpabio said prior to his assumption of office, the NDDC believed that they were not answerable to anyone. He rang that with the trillions invested in the Commission over the years, the region doesn’t deserve to be in dilapidated conditions.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Niger Delta, Sen Tayo Alasoadura, said the ministry is committed to the continued development of the Niger Delta region. He noted that the projects will be commissioned by the end of January, 2021.