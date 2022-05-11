From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, has resigned his appointment as a result of his presidential ambition.

Akpabio’s Chief Press Secretary, Jackson Udom, disclosed this in a statement titled “2023: Who is Afraid of Akpabio?”

Udom however did not disclose the date his principal tendered his resignation letter.

The statement was in response to reports that Akpabio has withdrawn from the 2023 presidential race.

“Our attention has been drawn to mischievously written news stories making the rounds by paid agents of some politicians, that the leading presidential aspirant, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has purportedly withdrawn from the presidential race. This is a joke carried too far.

“This is certainly the handiwork of those who are scared of contesting against Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“Senator Akpabio has resigned his appointment as Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry and will soon submit his nomination form at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, in line with his party’s guidelines,” Udom said.

Udom further advised that those behind the lies and falsehood should learn to live with the reality that Akpabio is fully in the race, not only for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, but to emerge the next democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.