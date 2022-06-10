JOE EFFIONG, UYO
The immediate past minister for Niger Delta Affairs and former presidential aspirant, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has rushed back to Ikot Ekpene to pick the Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene)Senatorial District ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .
Akpabio virtually contested unopposed as the other aspirants either stepped down for him or were absent at the primary election conducted at Skill Acquisition Centre, along Library Avenue, Ikot Ekpene, from 10 pm to almost midnight of Thursday.
The only opponent who was present, Obong Ekperikpe
Ekpo, stepped down and said he could not contest any election against his “father”.
The other aspirant, DIG Udom Ekpoudo (retd) and Mr Joseph Ukpong, we absent at the election.
Yet Ekpodum was still given three votes in absentia while Akpabio packed 478 from the 512 accredited delegates to emerge winner Joseph Akpan got one while eleven votes were declared void.
Ironically, Ekpodum was declared the winner of the same nomination conducted about two weeks ago across the 108 wards in the 10 Local Government Areas of the District, which Akpabio never participated but was then busy with his now ill-fated presidential ambition.
Akwa Ibom State Chairman of APC, Mr Stephen Ntukekpo explained that the National Working Committee of the party ordered a rerun due to security infractions in the May 28 exercise.
“There were some infractions in the primaries held about a week ago and I was directed by the National Working Committee of our great party to conduct a rerun”.
“We have about three aspirants in this exercise, and they are fully aware. They are: Sir Joseph Akpan, DIG Udom Ekpoudom, Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, and Senator Godswill Akpabio.
He used the occasion to introduce Sir Sylvester Okonkwo as Chairman of the National Working Committee for the Senatorial primaries, Mrs Bunmi Moleye as returning Officer and Chief Sunday Ewoleye – Chairman, APC Primaries Appeal Committee.
Addressing the delegates, one of the aspirants, Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo announced his withdrawal from the race, but rather drum support for Sen. Godswill Akpabio.
“Today, he has joined the race. I plead with all my delegates to identify with my father as I return all the delegates to vote for Senator Godswill Akpabio. With that, I have withdrawn my aspiration to the Senatorial seat”. He said
Akpabio whole reacting to his n victory appreciated the National Working Committee of the party for the conduct of the primaries, and the delegates across the Senatorial district for finding him worthy to represent them in the Nigerian senate.
“May you live long to reap the fruit of your labour, may God Almighty give us the opportunity to empower you. I was the only senator ever to do the kind of empowerment I did; from market to water project, electrification, even road construction, I did all as a senator, and I promise to do more”. He assured.
Attempts to get a reaction from Ekpodum failed as he did not pick several calls his phone
Leave a Reply