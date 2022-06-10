JOE EFFIONG, UYO

The immediate past minister for Niger Delta Affairs and former presidential aspirant, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, has rushed back to Ikot Ekpene to pick the Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene)Senatorial District ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio virtually contested unopposed as the other aspirants either stepped down for him or were absent at the primary election conducted at Skill Acquisition Centre, along Library Avenue, Ikot Ekpene, from 10 pm to almost midnight of Thursday.

The only opponent who was present, Obong Ekperikpe

Ekpo, stepped down and said he could not contest any election against his “father”.

The other aspirant, DIG Udom Ekpoudo (retd) and Mr Joseph Ukpong, we absent at the election.

Yet Ekpodum was still given three votes in absentia while Akpabio packed 478 from the 512 accredited delegates to emerge winner Joseph Akpan got one while eleven votes were declared void.