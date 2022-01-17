From Sola Ojo

Group, Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG), a group calling on the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to contest for the office of president of Nigeria in 2023 has empowered thousands of people in Gombe State.

The Gombe project was the second batch of a pilot project for 16,000 beneficiaries which the group is championing.

The empowerment was also part of its commitment to putting Nigerians first and garnering support for Senator Godswill Akpabio, and to persuade him to participate in the 2023 general elections, the national coordinator of the group, Dr Jibril Tafida said.

According to him, the empowerment took place Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the second Senator Akpabio Youth Empowerment Programme (SAYEP) in Gombe.

“The programme attracted youths and well-skilled individuals from North-East region who benefited from the gesture of the Minister’s supporters.

“Many of the beneficiaries got sewing machines, welding machines, plumbing toolboxes, carpentry toolboxes, auto mechanics tools, financial supports and the rest”, he said.

Tafida, who thanked Nigerians for their continued support for Akpabio, added “the measure of what the group is doing is a small replica of the good intentions of the Minister for Nigerians.

“The programme which is self-sponsored by like-minded individuals will be held in other parts of the country in the coming months.

“We believe in young people as strong pillars of democratic institutions and national development. That is the same philosophy that compelled me to be here with you today.

“Let us also not forget that a similar programme was launched in the North-West and we are going to North-Central next month to launch another phase of the programme. It is this kind of continuity that brings about development in our society”, he added.