From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG) has launched Youth Empowerment Programme tagged SAYEP to empower youths within the North-Central Zone

The programme, according to the National Coordinator of SGACG, Dr Jibril Tafida has a defined target of 360 beneficiaries across the six States of Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara, Niger, Kogi and Plateau.

The theme of the programme, which was “Poverty Reduction through Self-reliance” was attended by delegates, among participants that cross the board, including community and opinion leaders, youth organisations academia and artisans.

Part of the working tools given to the beneficiaries were Sewing machines, plumbing, electrical and mechanical tools, among a host of other valuable items.

The North Central Coordinator of the group, Engr Mohammed Adudu, in his goodwill message described the event as exemplary and historic.

He maintained that the SGACG has demonstrated that society needs programmes that touch lives at this point in the nation’s history.