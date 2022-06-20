JOE EFFIONG, UYO

All Progressives Congress(APC) candidates for Eket Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Eseme Eyiboh has stressed that Akan Udofia remains the governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 elections in the state.

Briefing the press in Uyo, Eyiboh said the declaration by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC) Mr Mike Igini that APC has no gubernatorial candidate was not only false but contemptous.

Eyiboh who is the former spokesperson of the House of Representatives during Dimeji Bankole’s speakership, appealed to Nigerians to disregard any insinuation that Udofia would not be listed on the ballot.

“It is not true that APC does not have a governorship and other candidates for the 2023 general elections.

“The Akwa Ibom chapter of the party had followed all stipulated procedures in the conducts of the various primaries. At this point in time, it is pertinent to seek answers to some specific questions.

“How could Mike Igini have gone to the Sheer Grace Arena for the governorship primaries of APC? Was that the official venue contained in the circular issued by the Stephen Ntukekpo led executive?”

Eyiboh stressed that the 42-page judgement of the Abuja Federal High Court delivered by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo on March 16, 2022 which declared Mr Ntukekpo as the Chairman of APC in Akwa Ibom State was so explicit that the former secretary of the party, Senator John Udoedehe to withdrew his appeal, which further led to its dismissal by the Appeal Court.

“What we should be interested in is, “Why should Mike Igini constitute himself into a Supreme Court to upturn a judgement which appeal was further dismissed by the appeal court?

“While it is the duty of a political party to notify INEC on its political activities, it cannot drag the Commission into coming to observe them. It is the responsibility of INEC to go to the designated venues to carry out their own duty.

“In the event that Mike Igini left the approved venue of the primaries to go to Sheer Grace Arena, you can then appreciate the fact that he may have been on a voyage of self-destruct”, he said.

Speaking about the emergence of Senator Godswill Akpabio as candidate of the party for Akwa Ibom Northwest District, Eyiboh stated that the National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Onisore had issued a circular indicating that the party would reconduct the primaries.

He said that the withdrawal of the winner of the previously conducted election, Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, necessitated the reconduct and that “such could not have amounted to candidate substitution as falsely peddled by Mr Igini.”

He said, “We should applaud and glorify Senator Godswill Akpabio for the strategic role he played in the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of APC. Indeed, this shall bring enormous benefits for the entire Akwa Ibom people.” ENDS

