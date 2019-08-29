Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Government has given an Abuja-based lawyer, Leo Ekpenyong, seven days to publish evidence that Governor Udom Emmanuel bribed National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal chairman with $1.5 million.

Ekpenyong, in an interview with a local newspaper in Uyo, the state capital, had accused the governor of trying to bend the course of justice in favour of Chris Ekpenyong and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Emmanuel, speaking through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uwemedimo Nwoko, described the allegation as completely bereft of truth and asked Ekpenyong to substantiate his allegation with fact or be ready to face legal action.

“We state categorically and without any equivocation that there is absolutely no iota of truth in Ekpenyong’s wild and non-substantiable allegation.

“Governor Emmanuel does not know and has never met the chairman or any other judge on the panel; the governor has made no personal contact or through a proxy with any of the judges.

“It is therefore, most uncharitable and unconscionable for Ekpenyong and his pay masters to attempt to rubbish and bring to disrepute the sterling reputation of and character of Governor Emmanuel,” he said.

Nwoko described Ekpenyong, as ‘a serial blackmailer’, recalling that he had in time past blackmailed former governor of the state, Godswill Akpabio, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices (and other related offences) Commission (ICPC).

For the government to hands-off the matter, Nwoko asked Ekpenyong to produce factual evidence within seven days and publish the same in three reputable national newspapers or be ready to face the full weight of his action in the court of law.