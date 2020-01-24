Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state government and the Nigeria police, Akwa Ibom state command, have disagreed on the restriction of movement during the Ikot Ekpene senatorial election rerun.

The Appeal Court ordered re-run elections in Ikot Ekpene. Senatorial district, Ikot Ekpene federal constituency and Essien Udim state constituency, holding on Saturday but only in Essien Udim local government where the March and April 2019 general elections were considered marred by violence.

Consequently, the state police command has said there would be a restriction movement in the state except those on essential duties.

“There will be massive deployment of human and material resources to the affected area. “To this end, security will be provided before, during and after the exercise to ensure a hitch-free process. Besides, the Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State, CP Imohimi Edgal has collaborated with sister security agencies to complement the available security personnel. The police are on top of the situation. “Similarly, there will be restriction of movement of persons and vehicles between the hours of 6am and 6pm on Saturday, 25th January, 2020. However, those on essential duties on the said date must bear valid means of identification. “Therefore, we urge the electorate to go out en masse on the Election Day and exercise their franchise. Any attempt by any person or group of persons to cause trouble shall be dealt with in line with extant laws of the land,” the Police press release signed by their state PPRO, Mr Nidam Fredrick, said.

But the state government in a counter press release signed by the state Commisdioner for Information, Mr Charles Udoh, and captioned: “There Is No Restriction of Movement Tomorrow,” said the usual monthly environmental sanittion would still hold on Saturday between 7a.m and 10 a.m.

“In order to ensure effective evacuation of refuse and waste generated during the exercise, there will be NO RESTRICTION of human and vehicular movements across the State.

“However, there will be restriction of movement of persons and vehicles in Essien Local Government Area between 5am and 5pm; as earlier announced by the Akwa Ibom State Command of the Nigeria Police.”

Goverment asked community leaders to mobilize and ensure participation in the environmental sanittion exercise as officials of government and law enforcement agents would be on hand to monitor it.