Joe Effiong, Uyo

The controversies surrounding the inspection of election materials by the legal teams of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene), Sen Godswill Akpabio and the APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr Mrsma Ekere, appear to have been laid to rest.

Ekere’s legal team, led by Victor Iyanam, had last week addressed the press alleging that INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Mr Mike Igini, had disobeyed the order of the tribunal by denying them access to inspect the materials at INEC headquarters, Uyo.

Igini had, however, hit back at the legal team, explaining that it was trying to cry foul where there was none since the commission was ready and had even booked April 26, 2019, for the legal team to come for the inspection, but it refused to turn up and rather resorted to press war.

But a statement made available to our correspondent on Monday and signed by the Public Affairs Officer of INEC, Mr Don Etukudo, on behalf of the REC, said: “The inspection of election materials by the legal team of Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio in respect of the National Assembly Election in Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district will end tomorrow, May 7, 2019.

“The Akwa Ibom State Election Petition Tribunal had ordered the commission to avail the legal representatives of the senator, documents used for the conduct of the NASS elections February 23, 2019, in respect of Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district.

“Following the tribunal order, the INEC legal team and the senator’s legal representatives jointly worked out a schedule for the inspection which began on April 23, 2019, and has been going on daily since then.

“While inspection for Akwa Ibom North West NASS election ends tomorrow, inspection in respect of the governorship, House of Representatives and House of Assembly election petitions will commence on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

“According to the schedule agreed to by the legal teams of the commission and the APC, these inspections will last for a period of ten days,” the statement.