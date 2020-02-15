The immediate past Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law, (NBA-SBL) Mr Olumide Akpata, has commiserated with victims of the recent fire outbreak at the Kano campus of the Nigerian Law School.

The fire incident, which reportedly affected one of the hostels, was said to have occurred at about 10.30p.m. on Thursday, according to the statement by the school.

Akpata said: “I have just received the troubling news of the fire outbreak at the Nigerian Law School, Kano Campus, which led to the loss of valuable property belonging to the students of the institution.

“I offer my sincere sympathies to the students and management of the Nigerian Law School, particularly the Kano Campus.

“While I sympathise with the victims, I am grateful to the Almighty, that no live was lost; The property lost are regrettable but replaceable,’’ he said.

Akpata consequently, pledged his support for victims of the fire incident and urged then to be comforted.

“I have just reached out to the Director General of the Nigerian Law School to offer my sympathies and to pledge my support.

“We owe our colleagues in training and aspirants to the Bar, not just a qualitative learning experience but also a safe and comfortable learning environment,’’ he said. (NAN)