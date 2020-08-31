Member representing Akoko-Edo in the House of Representatives, Peter Akpatason, and the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clem Agba, have boasted of a clean sweep for the APC in Edo North Senatorial district in the forthcoming election.

They gave the assurance at the APC ward-to-ward rally across various wards in Akoko-Edo, where scores of APC supporters and other residents trooped out to pledge their support for the party’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

Speaking at the campaign rally, Akpatason said the people of Edo North made the choice of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu because the Obaseki-administration failed to record any achievement in the senatorial district and shunned the needs of the people.

Also, Minister of State, Clem Agba, said the APC will win by a landslide in Edo North because its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is a man of the people and was responsible for the attraction of several projects to the district when he was Secretary to the State Government.

Agba, who served in the Oshiomhole-administration as a Commissioner for Environment and oversaw landmark projects that drew global commendation, said the Obaseki-led government failed to continue with the development of infrastructure in the state despite accessing part of the World Bank loans and interventions funds facilitated by the Oshiomhole-government.

At Igarra, the APC welcomed new defectors as several PDP chieftains, including Mr. Sylvester Ojo and Mr. Joseph Abraham, all dumped the umbrella for the symbolic broom of the APC and vowed to ensure the emergence of Ize-Iyamu.

The defectors lamented the incompetence of the incumbent administration and his neglect of the district despite several calls to address the infrastructure needs of the region and other basic amenities such as potable water and power supply.