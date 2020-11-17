Benjamin Babine

The Deputy Majority Leader of the House of Representatives and member representing Akoko Edo Federal constituency, Hon Peter Akpatason, has called for the development of non-oil sectors so as to diversify the economy.

Akpatason, who made the call on Tuesday while addressing beneficiaries of the New Partnership For Africa’s Development (NEPAD) training on Agricultural produce, mentioned that the country must act with urgency in this regard if we must revamp the economy.

Akpatason, who was represented by Barr Samuel Mayaki, encouraged the beneficiaries of the NEPAD training and empowerment to be diligent and hardworking while making use of the skills and N300,000 grants they would receive as support.

According to him: ‘The agricultural sector has greater potential to address the nation’s problems of unemployment, acute poverty and hunger, hence, the reason why the Federal Government has committed many resources to revamp the sector.’

He further enlightened the beneficiaries on the rudiments of export, sales, profit-making in Agriculture while practically training them in fishery and snailery farming.

The representative of New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), Mr Godfrey Akalonu, expressed gratitude to the organiser saying without capital, no business idea or plan can come to fruition.

The women and youth in Akoko Edo expressed their satisfaction on the initiative, how beneficial it will be to them, as they promised to put all they’ve learnt into practice.

A community leader present at the event, Barr Bayo Omoh-Ige Adebayo, commended the effort of the initiator, Hon Peter Akpatason for his gesture in reaching out to the people of his constituency.

All this is following the federal government’s advise to all states across the federation to use agriculture as leverage for the revival of the nation’s economy post-COVID-19.