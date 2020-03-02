Despite his heroics in the Soweto Derby, Daniel Akpeyi insists Itumeleng Khune is still Kaizer Chiefs’ number one goalkeeper.

The former Warri Wolves was signed from Chippa United at the beginning of the season albeit as an understudy to Khune.

But he got his chance after Khune picked up a long-term injury and since then, he had held on to that position.

There were calls for him to be dropped in favour of Khune ahead of the Soweto derby, but Chiefs coach, Ernst Middendorp stuck with the Nigerian.

It was a decision that paid off, as Akpeyi made vital saves that did earn not only Chiefs the win but also a man of the match award for him.

His performance also drew praises from the man he replaced, but Akpeyi insisted Khune is still the team’s number one.

“Yes, I want to say this again, every supporter should support the entire team, not the individual because that’s the problem I think we have and I told everyone that’s supporting me stop tugging me against my reserve goalkeeper or Khune rather because, as far as I’m concerned he’s a legend and he’s still number one.”

“I’m just fortunate to play as always, so let’s support the entire team and not the individual,” Akpeyi said in quotes gotten from soccerladuma.