Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi has vowed that the team will not leave Egypt emptyhanded, saying the third place match against Tunisia is a must win.

Akpeyi, who made a point-blank save in the first half of the match against Algeria, on Sunday, said it was sad day for him as the Desert Foxes booked a final ticket ahead of the Super Eagles.

“The dying-minute goal was a sad one for me; I’m not happy at all. But, I want to assure Nigerians that we will not leave Egypt without coming home with something.

“As it is, only the bronze medal is available for us and I want to assure Nigerians that we will beat Tunisia on Wednesday. We’ll go and prepare against Tunisia, we don’t want to leave Egypt empty-handed,” he said.